Pedestrian treated for 'serious injuries' following early morning collision in Divis

CRASH: Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the early hours of Monday morning

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was knocked down in the early hours of Monday morning.

The pedestrian is being treated for “serious injuries” in hospital following the collision involving a blue Hyundai Kona on Milford Place just before 5:15am on Monday morning.

The PSNI have said it has been reported that a man with a suspected firearm was seen in the area prior to the collision, following criminal damage at a property in Clonfadden Street.

Police are currently at the scene and the street remains cordoned.

Detective Sergeant McCartan of the PSNI said: “We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Clonfadden Street, Milford Street and Milford Place areas in the time leading up to the collision.

“It has been reported that a man with a suspected firearm was seen in the area between 5.00am and 5.15am, following criminal damage at a property in Clonfadden Street. He was reported to be accompanied by two other people, all dressed in dark-coloured clothing."

Police remain at the scene of the incident on Monday afternoon

Two men, both aged 44, were arrested following the incident but have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.