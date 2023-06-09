Pensioner a 'bag of nerves' after patio door smashed

A LENADOON pensioner has said that she believes that children were involved in an incident that left the glass of her patio door shattered.

Kate Carson from Dungloe Crescent was inside her home on Wednesday afternoon when a stone was thrown at her patio door shortly after 3pm, shattering the glass.

“I was ironing at the time and heard a big bang. I thought my iron had blown up,” Kate said.

“I kept looking around the living room thinking something had fallen. Kevin (her husband) had been painting outside in the back garden at the time and said someone had just hit our patio doors.

Kate said they believe it was primary school-aged children who had thrown the stone.

Kate described the incident as “very frightening” stating that she was a “bag of nerves” after it happened.

Police have said their enquiries are ongoing and are appealing to anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward.