‘People will die’ after decision not to place a ban on travel from GB

SINN Féin health spokesperson Pat Sheehan says “people are going to get sick” and “people are going to die” as a result of the Executive decision against imposing a travel ban from Britain into the north.

Some 40 countries, including the Republic of Ireland, have banned UK arrivals due to concerns about a new variant of Coronavirus that is spreading rapidly there.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News Mr Sheehan said: “The decision in the Executive by the DUP, the Alliance Party and the Health Minister in particular defy logic because there is no way that this decision was made on public health grounds.

“First of all this new variant of this virus is running rampant in the South East of London yet flight after flight is loaded with people arriving here in the north every day,” he said.

“Every flight between now and Christmas Day will be bunged with people either coming home here to the north or heading south. It’s clear that after flights into Dublin were banned people have rebooked and are coming through Belfast. People travelling on may take taxis, buses, trains or they may hang about Belfast for awhile and do their shopping – it’s inevitable some of the people that are coming in are carrying this virus with them.”

The West Belfast MLA said the Health Minister should not be arguing that the decision was made on the grounds of public health.

“We have heard this about people that can’t travel from Tier 4 in England but there are no checks in the airport in London or here. People are being advised to quarantine for ten days when they arrive gone into quarantine.”

FEARS: Pat Sheehan MLA

He continued: “People are going to get sick because of this decision and people are going to die as a result of this decision. Those are the stark consequences of this. Robin Swann needs to hold up his hands and take responsibility.

“There has been an attempt to say that all the decisions are joint enterprises by the Executive, in this case it is absolutely clear that it is not a joint enterprise, that the decision has been taken by the Health Minster. He could have introduced a travel ban and he didn’t do it.

“I’m sick of listening to the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying the most important thing about this pandemic is to ‘move quickly and decisively’ and that is exactly the opposite of what has been happening here.

“Once again we are allowing the virus in the door and the public are not being protected in the way they ought to be.”