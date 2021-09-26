Wanted: Performers for North Belfast Lantern Festival

SPOOKY: The North Belfast Lantern Festival is one of the highlights of the New Lodge Arts calendar

NEW Lodge Arts are currently seeking performers for this year's North Belfast Lantern Festival in Alexandra Park.

If you are a performer/musician/singer/circus act/group etc, organisers would love to hear from you!

Performers are required for the following aspects of this year’s festival:

-Festival performers – Day activities

From 12pm-3pm on October 29 and 30, there will be an array of activities and performances taking place in the Park.

Parade Performers – October 30

This year’s Parade will assemble at 6.00pm in Girdwood Hub and make its way to Alexandra Park.

Tonight, North Belfast celebrates its 10th Annual Lantern Parade.

It’s a celebration of all that’s great about our community here with colour, music, dance & family friendly fun.

Huge credit to the amazing @NewLodgeArts for putting on a spectacular inclusive night. pic.twitter.com/SkjkVSmCsT — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) October 30, 2019

The Parade will include a mix of performers and children and young people who have completed the Lantern Making outreach programme.

Performers will be expected to be included in the Parade and continue into the Waterworks Park to perform as part of the Parade Finale.

Park Performers – October 30

Alexandra Park will be filled with an array of walkabout performance, street theatre acts and stage performances. The performers will be expected to perform in the space from 6.00pm – 8.45pm.

If you are interested, please complete the online form here.