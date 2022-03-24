Period products to be freely available in schools, colleges and public buildings

PERIOD POVERTY: Pat Catney MLA said that he has heard heartbreaking stories from those who cannot afford period products

THE Assembly has passed transformative Private Members Legislation brought by SDLP MLA Pat Catney which will make period products freely available in schools, colleges and public buildings.

The bill which provides universal free access to period products was brought by Pat Catney MLA who has been inspired by the work of activists and the encouragement of his daughters and grand daughters.

Speaking after the Bill passed its final stage in the Assembly today, Pat Catney MLA said that this is what politics should be about and it is the whole reason why he is involved in political life.

We shall overcome.



Thank you all for your support. The ayes have it; the ayes have it.



The Period Product Free Provision Act is passed 💜 pic.twitter.com/EB7R6GtYN3 — Pat Catney MLA (@PatCatney) March 24, 2022

"Over the last two years, I have heard heartbreaking stories about young women forced to use toilet paper, cloth and newspaper as an alternative to period products because the cost is so prohibitive," he said.

"As a father and a grandfather, I couldn’t bear the thought of any of our girls going through that.

“So, while I might have been thought an unlikely advocate, I have been so inspired by the passion of activists and the experience of people who have come forward to us with their story."

Mr Catney added that his new law will make period products free for anyone who needs them in school, college or in any public building.

WE’VE MADE HISTORY. THE AYES HAVE IT. The Bill has PASSED. Period products will now be free in ALL public buildings. Today is a day for equality. Our relentless campaigning has finally paid off. We have so much to say and so many people to thank but for now UPPPA PERIODS!!! pic.twitter.com/1580zriTOz — HomelessPeriodBelfas (@HPeriodBelfast) March 24, 2022

"We have made a lasting difference to the lives of so many people and it is, honestly, one of the greatest achievements of my life.

“This is a huge victory for campaigners and for anyone who has ever struggled to access period products. I hope, as a result of the legislation we have passed today, that no one will have to endure the indignity of period poverty.”