Petrie to discuss future of sport in wake of Covid crisis

ULSTER Rugby (UR) CEO Jonny Petrie will be sharing his insights and wisdom in the latest of their free virtual webinar series taking place on June 11 at 2pm.

Mr Petrie will be bringing something different to the table in terms of his business experience as he discusses navigating UIster Rugby through challenging times for both the sporting and commercial side of the company.

‘The Challenges of Running a Sporting Business’ through the current climate will be the main topic of discussion for the webinar, as the CEO offers his own perspective and experiences of running a sporting business and how COVID-19 has impacted sport and professional rugby both nationally and internationally.

We will hear from Jonny on how UR is dealing with the current climate from a sporting perspective and managing a team of professional athletes, whilst also juggling the business challenges associated with running a professional rugby team during this time of uncertainty.

This second webinar from Glandore follows on from a hugely successful launch of the series which featured Jamie Heaslip, Allan Beechinor and Yolanda Cooper discussing their business woes and wins over Zoom.

Glandore’s Nial Borthistle, Business Development Manager, has said that though the subject is based around sport. He is confident that there will be numerous takeaways and insights that are also applicable from a business perspective and that will help attendees as they navigate the new normal.

He said: “Jonny is in an interesting club in terms of being a sportsman who has transitioned into the business side of the sport rather than coaching.

“We are delighted to have him as a guest speaker for our next webinar and I’m absolutely confident it will be of interest and highly informative to our members as well as the wider business community.

“We’re all learning to adapt and improvise in these unprecedented times and we can all learn something from each other, it’s a constantly changing environment and being open to new ideas and new approaches is going to be important for all businesses going forward.

“This is one of the reasons we wanted to have speakers from a host of different industries for this webinar series and we’re very excited about Jonny taking part in this one.”

Delving further into the topics that will be discussed, the webinar will address the learnings from COVID-19 from a sporting perspective and the financial implications that it will have both now and in the future.

Managing a club and a team of players is no easy task in the current climate and Jonny is expected to discuss what he’s implemented to keep his team motivated – both physically and mentally – that can be emulated in a different business environment.

In addition to this, he’ll also be touching on how the club has been staying connected with fans, how they’ve sought to interact with them to keep the community spirit strong, and if there’s been any observations or learnings from this process from a business perspective.

]Getting back to business will also be addressed, with Jonny expected to give his own take on “the new normal” and what that will mean for the sport in the coming months.

Spaces will be limited for this event, which is sure to be in high demand, so early registration is advised through this link here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/the-challenges-of-the-sporting-business-during-covid-19-with-jonny-petrie-tickets-107796187298