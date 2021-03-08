Phenomenal childcare workers honoured on International Women’s Day

Childcare workers are the unsung heroines of the pandemic, and are being celebrated by the organisers of this year’s International Women’s Day festival in the North.

Most of the local women’s centres kept their facilities open to support medical staff and other essential workers, despite the worry and risk to themselves and their families.

Ironically, many of the childcare workers within Women’s Centres could be made redundant next month as they await confirmation of Government funding for the sector.

These women were celebrated today as part of the International Women’s Day events which recognised ‘the New Phenomenal’ – those women who helped us through the pandemic and are making our communities better.

“We are nearly one year on from the start of lockdown, we want to recognise the amazing determination, selflessness and sheer hard work that our childcare workers showed during these difficult times. They played a vital role helping to keep the healthcare system and other emergency services going,” said Helen Crickard from Reclaim the Agenda.

Windsor Women’s Centre in The Village is one example of a local women’s centre that made huge adjustments to ensure they could remain open when the Trust asked them to take children from key workers including healthcare staff from the Nightingale Hospital.

Julie Kinnear, Deputy Manager of the crèche, explained: “It was very scary at the time. Our staff worried about their own families but they are such an amazing bunch, they knew that we could help mums and dads from the hospital as well as other key workers who needed to work.

“All the children that we had known were now at home for lockdown and we took on 35 new children that we’d never met before. It was scary for the kids coming to a new place with new people all wearing PPE. We did a lot to help them understand that the masks weren’t scary,” she said.

“It’s a real credit to our staff that they were able to adapt so quickly and work so hard. These women went above and beyond to make sure the children are looked after and their parents can go to work,” Julie added.

The childcare workers at the women’s centres are facing an uncertain future as they await news of Government funding. Each year, funding is made available to support childcare provision in the centres but as yet there has been no confirmation of funding.

“None of us know if we will have a job. It’s as simple as that. Every year we wait and hope that the funding will come through but there’s never a guarantee and it’s always such short notice. We’re fortunate as our centre has enough to cover our wages for an extra month so we have jobs until April and just hope that we hear something before then. It’s very stressful,” Julie said.

Aoife Hamilton, Head of Charity Services at Employers For Childcare said: “The past year has shone a spotlight on the incredible contribution women in the childcare sector have made to supporting our economy and society. When most people were ‘staying home to stay safe’ many within our childcare workforce, which is predominantly female, were opening their homes and their businesses to provide childcare to key workers and vulnerable children – supporting those who needed it most.

"This International Women’s Day, we celebrate these phenomenal women and call for long-term investment in our critical childcare infrastructure, ensuring their work during our children’s formative years is recognised and valued.”



