GALLERY: Cornhuskers in Belfast before big game at the Aviva

Pictured outside Belfast's Botanic Inn on Tuesday are members of the Belfast Trojans American Football team and some ex-Nebraska Cornhuskers players (including former Green Bay Packer Ahman Green) and fans who are gearing up for Saturday’s big college game against Nortwestern at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

