Pipe bomb explodes and car burnt out in Dunmurry

ATTACK: The police are investigating the pipe bomb attack and a burned out car in Dunmurry

A PIPE bomb partially exploded during an attack on a home in Dunmurry on Friday evening.

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes after the device partially exploded in the garden of a home in Sunnymede Park shortly after 11.30pm.

The device was taken to nearby playing fields where police officers carried out a controlled explosion. The PSNI confirmed the device has been taken away for forensic examination and a link is now being explored between the attack and a burned out car which was found minutes later in The Green area of Dunmurry.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "A number of people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution while police and Ammunition Technical Officers examined the scene. They have since returned to their homes and the road has reopened.

"Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime, and anyone who may have captured any footage in the area on Friday evening.

"They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2052 15/12/23. Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."