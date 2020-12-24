Brave Erin says she owes her life to suicide prevention charity PIPS

LOCAL mental health and suicide prevention charity PIPS have called on the community to “give the gift of life this Christmas.”

The Antrim Road based charity says they have seen a 100% increase in the need for its services since the start of the pandemic.

One local service user who has been receiving counselling support from PIPS charity says the charity has been her “saviour” and is urging people in need to seek help this Christmas.

Erin Quinn (22) has been receiving support from PIPS since the summer.

“At the age of 12 I started hearing voices, it wasn’t until I was 18 and several suicide attempts later that I was diagnosed with schizophrenia,” she explained.

“I never imagined I would even get to this age. I came to PIPS to try and deal with a traumatic experience, I was abused when I was younger and I just never got the proper help for it.

“I wanted to try and find a way to cope and talk about things I have never talked about with anyone before. Now, I can talk openly with my counsellor about what happened to me.

“Before I came to PIPS I genuinely thought I would never open up about the trauma I experienced. In the first few counselling sessions I cried and I was in a little ball, I wouldn’t make eye contact, my counsellor was very patient with me.

“I have now realised it wasn’t my fault, I have found my voice. I am slowly learning I have the power to choose what I can do with my life. I’ve had counsellors before, but with PIPS they make me feel safe and it makes me feel like I am with family. I know they genuinely want to help me.

“I attempted suicide a lot of times. The last time, I was 16, everyone essentially thought I was dead. At my worst I felt like nobody cared, nobody could help and I didn’t see anyway forward.

“Coming to PIPS it has been my saviour. I would urge anyone who needs support to contact PIPS”.

Erin was introduced to PIPS by her Community Psychiatric Nurse (CPN). Initially her counselling sessions were delivered over the telephone. Erin admits, she found this a bit difficult but knew that after that first phone call that her counsellor understood her.

Erin added: “I think that is really important when someone really understands what it is you are trying to say, but without saying the words. My family are very supportive, they have seen a really big change in me. I used to be very shy, I didn’t do anything, I didn’t go anywhere, I didn’t even really talk. To keep my mind off things, I love to bake. I also have a three year old son who keeps me very busy.

“Since coming to PIPS, I am much more confident. I am just happy. Each week I feel better and better. I still have days where I struggle with my Schizophrenia, but I am learning ways to cope better with it. Not everyday is a good day, but you appreciate the good days so much more. Time and having the right people around you make things better. I am very fortunate to have that in my family and PIPS.”

Renée Quinn, Executive Director at PIPS said: “Sadly we have experienced more people coming to our doors than ever before, we do not receive any government funding and rely solely on the generosity of our supporters. Without them, we would not be able to help those who need us when they are at their lowest. We know first hand how important and powerful having that intervention at the point of crisis can be. It really can be the difference between saving a life and not”.

A gift of £10 could help provide vital one to one support to save a life this Christmas.

For more information visit www.PIPScharity.com or contact them on 0800 088 6042 or email info@PIPScharity.com