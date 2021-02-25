Life-saving PIPS Charity gets backing of Deputy Mayor McCusker

A NORTH Belfast mental health and suicide prevention charity has been chosen as one of the charity partners of Belfast’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Paul McCusker.

PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road will be championed by the SDLP councillor during his year in office.

Deputy Lord Mayor McCusker said there was no better time to support the work of PIPS Charity than during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PIPS have been a big part of the community in North Belfast and across the city, providing really essential support for people experiencing emotional distress and people feeling suicidal,” he said.

“It was great to visit PIPS offices on the Antrim Road to meet staff and hear about their future plans, how they develop their teams and also how their important work is being offered to the community."

Cllr McCusker said the Covid crisis had served to highlight the importance of PIPS to the community.

“There is no better time than now to grow the services here during the pandemic," he added. "We know people in the community are experiencing isolation and poor mental health on levels not seen before."

Renee Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS Charity, welcome the gesture of support. “ We were honoured to have Deputy Lord Mayor Paul McCusker visit us today and to be chosen as one of his charity partners," she said. "In the last year we have seen a 70 per cent increase in the need for our services.

“Being chosen as the charity partner not only provides vital financial support but also puts a focus on why good mental health is important for all. “

For support, please contact PIPS Charity on 02890 805 850 or visit www.pipscharity.com online for more information.