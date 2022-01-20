Planning rejection ‘a huge win’ for Market residents

PLANNING APPLICATION REJECTED: The former site of Sussex Place Convent School in the Market area of South Belfast

BELFAST City Council have rejected a planning application for the former site of Sussex Place Convent School in the Market area of South Belfast.

The plans would have seen the schoolhouse converted into a café and office space, whilst the nearby warehouse on Rathbone Street was to become apartments.

However, local residents and political representatives had raised concerns over the destruction of built heritage, overdevelopment and poor amenity space.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey congratulated residents and campaigners on their victory.

"It is a brilliant result to see the planning application refused and protection of this building.

"Well done to all the residents who campaigned with us on the street and to the Council, to the Market Development Association (MDA) who supported residents throughout and to the Save the Market campaign and elected reps for supporting the community.

"There are ambitious plans to transform this building into a community heritage space which the MDA are developing. I will support them to make this happen."

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw welcomed Belfast City Council’s decision to reject the planning application.

“I am so pleased for the residents and local community, who have been tireless in their campaign to save Sussex Place Convent School. This is a huge win for all involved,” she said.

“The plans were completely unsuited to the area and did little to respect the historical significance of the site.

"The Markets is a close-knit community, and as many have ties to the former school, it is an emotive and important issue. The last thing that residents need is more of these holiday style apartments eroding the area’s identity and causing more anti-social behaviour.”

Alliance Councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown added: “In the end, communities have a right to have a say in the development of their area and I am proud of the residents for standing up against this application.

“The impact on traffic, sunlight and privacy were all too much to ask, and that is before you consider the consequences for local heritage and community cohesion. There was very little done by the developer to work with the residents or to take their feelings into account, and it is right that this plan was rejected as a result.

“My congratulation to the Save the Markets campaign and all the residents for unifying opposition to protect their shared history.”