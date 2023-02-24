Plans for a new Irish language tourist attraction in the heart of Gaeltacht Quarter

PROPOSALS for a new tourist attraction in the heart of the Gaeltacht Quarter will celebrate and pay tribute to the role of the Irish language community in the area.

An Spás Dín will be a centre for academic reference, a meeting place for local Irish speaking residents and a major tourist attraction for the Gaeltacht Quarter.

Spórtlann na hÉireann are proposing a roof top, glass terrace on Coláiste Feirste’s newly constructed sports pavilion on the Falls Road. The main output of the centre would be the curation, interpretation and display of historical materials which aim to celebrate and pay tribute to the role of the Irish language community in giving voice to those who might otherwise be voiceless. It is also aims to articulate the economic, cultural, educational and social story of the Gaeltacht Quarter as a means of promoting peace and community wellbeing.

Much has already been achieved by Spórtlann na hÉireann, Belfast’s first and only purpose-built sporting facility conceived and managed by Irish language speakers and open to the wider public. Spórtlann na hÉireann is committed to an ambitious growth strategy to further enhance the facilities for the benefit of the wider community.

An Spás Dín would create 20 new jobs during the three years. This would include staff working in facilities management, hospitality and events management.

“We have a massive amount of history, and we would like to celebrate it and to shine a light on it,” chair of Coláiste Feirste, Seán Mistéil said.

“It goes very well with the Gaeltacht Quarter, going into the history and life of the Irish language here.”

Seán said that while there is a huge interest in tourism in West Belfast generally, there is also a huge interest in the Irish language and its history in the area.

“So much has been achieved with the Irish language, and now there should be a place for it. An Spas Dín should be there, to show the story of the Shaws Road Gaeltacht, the first primary school in 1971. Looking at the last 50 years, and how much has been done by so many people here, that should all be seen. There is a richness there.”

In relation to funding, Seán said that whilst they applied to the Levelling Up Fund, they were unsuccessful on both occasions. The purpose of the Fund is to invest in “local infrastructure that has a visible impact on people and their communities and will support economic recovery". Ten projects were selected in the North to share the £71million fund. Projects in the North and West of the city were not selected.

“We went in twice for the Levelling Up Fund,” Seán said. “The first time we went in we had a few technical errors, which is not surprising because we’re working on our own and haven’t the financial means to engage the professional support of consultants. That said, our bid scored highly, and we were encouraged to reapply.

"It is very disappointing that the Irish Language has not featured as part of the Levelling Up agenda. At a deeper level of thought, the Irish language, levelled to the ground by years of discrimination and underfunding should not be underestimated. Its resilience, its determination not to be overlooked and to thrive is the story we are excited to tell. It is a story that continues to propel us along a path of development and understanding.”