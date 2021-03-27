COUNCIL REPORT: Plans for Connolly Trail to start at City Hall stall

PLANS for the City Hall to be used as a starting point for the new James Connolly Heritage Trail have stalled.



At Friday’s meeting of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, councillors were asked to approve plans to use the City Hall as a starting point for the proposed tour.



Redhead Exhibition, the team behind the trail, is seeking to install an interpretative interactive sign on a bollard facing the north west lawn at the City Hall.



This is part of a cultural heritage project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and relates to a James Connolly Heritage Trail in Belfast, for which there are 13 proposed locations.



Those who embark on the trail will be able to access information by using their mobile or smart device. By scanning at stations across the city, tourists will be able to view a range of information about Connolly, the workers of Belfast, and they key events and figures of his time.



A number of concerns were first raised by DUP group leader Alderman Brian Kingston including the features of the Starry Plough flag being used as part of the branding for the proposed James Connolly Heritage Trail.



“On the sign that was produced for this, we noticed the use of the Starry Plough, which has been used by various republican organisations and is currently proclaimed by the INLA as their standard and is used on its flags,” he told the committee meeting.



“We would have very strong concerns about the use of that symbol because of how it has been used. We don’t see how that is necessary.”



Michael Lyons, of Redhead Exhibition responded by informing Alderman Kingston that the stars and not the flag is used in the James Connolly Visitor Centre (Áras Uí Chonghaile) brand.



“In relation to the Starry Plough itself, the stars are actually part of the James Connolly Visitor Centre corporate brand which is now right across the city and the international tourism sphere,” he explained.



“It is not the actual Starry Plough flag used in that brand, but the stars themselves which are representative of the Citizen Army, which James Connolly was one of the founders of.”



Sinn Féin group leader Ciarán Beattie said he saw no reason why “anyone should have any fear of it”.



“It’s actually an Irish Citizen Volunteers flag from 1914, I believe and not anything to do with any current group that he (Alderman Kingston) mentioned.”



Councillor Beattie described the trail as an “exciting project” and said it would be “positive” for tourists in the city.

Sun shines down as we relocate the iconic James Connolly statue to Áras Uí Chonghaile, just yards away from his Belfast home.



A sign of brighter days ahead!!#JamesConnolly pic.twitter.com/SaBkNTpbK0 — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) March 25, 2021

A Council briefing paper on the issue describes the sign as ‘not’ a commemorative installation.



“Its aim is to provide a physical trigger point for delivery of an augmented reality (smartphone) app that will deliver dynamic interpretive content.



“Once triggered using the QR code on the sign, the lawns at City Hall will become a virtual interpretive space. Four panels will ‘pop-up’ (virtually) on the West lawn, and four on the East lawn.



“The panels will set the social, economic, political and cultural context of Belfast in 1911 when Connolly arrived to live and work in the city. The City Hall grounds is the ideal location to deliver this type of interpretive content.



“It is an ideal location for visitors to start the tour around the city, using the app for navigation and interpretation and also a printed map for guidance.



“The interpretative use of the grounds in this way can be seen as added value to the indoor Visitor Exhibition and outdoor space. The walking tour has a tourism and cultural focus, dovetailing with other new product development initiatives at the James Connolly Visitor Centre.”



Alderman Kingston proposed deferring the matter to a meeting of Council party group leaders, which was passed by ten votes to eight.