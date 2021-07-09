Major Gasworks regeneration and housing project will be 'a game changer' for the Market area

PLANS have been submitted for a major redevelopment and housing project at the Gasworks site in South Belfast which would see the construction of 94 new homes, and future plans for new commercial, tourist and community facilities.

The plans have been described as a 'game change for the Market' by a community and housing campaigner from the area.

The hybrid application, which has been submitted by Belfast City Council and Radius Housing, aims to drive regeneration in the Gasworks and Market area, with a focus on the social housing development in the first phase.



The proposal, which is set across four pieces of land on Gasworks site, will seek outline planning permission for the development of new office and commercial facilities, including space for social enterprises, community infrastructure and employment facilities, a new hotel extension and multi-storey car parking.

The application will also seek full planning permission for two areas of social housing, which will be developed by Radius Housing in a £13m investment.

The new homes in the Gasworks will include 60 two, three and four-bedroom houses, and 34 two-bedroom apartments. The houses will be developed with their own private gardens, and each apartment will have private balcony space, with other communal green space throughout the sites.



Speaking as the proposals were submitted, Anita Conway, Director of Development at Radius Housing, said: “This redevelopment and regeneration proposal is an important project for the Gasworks, the surrounding community and for the whole city.

"We have been engaging with the local community for some time, and we have listened carefully to their views on the type of regeneration needed. The housing need in this area is clear, and we are confident that the design of the 94 high quality homes across two sites will help to address this issue.



“Beyond the housing, the redevelopment will bring huge opportunity, both in the short and long term. At Radius we ensure that our construction projects provide opportunity for training and apprenticeships, and the scale of this overall project will bring many construction jobs and supply chain opportunities.”



Ms Conway added: “We look forward to further engagement through the planning process while we continue working with the local community as this ambitious project progresses.



Fionntán Hargey of the Market Development Association welcomed the application.

He said: "This is a key milestone in the residents hard fought Homes Now campaign to secure and develop housing on the site. It demonstrates the importance of organised, active communities and, as the largest housing development in the inner city for a generation, it will be a game changer for the Market and for Belfast as a whole, and represents a commitment to maintain and sustain working class communities at the heart of Belfast.”



Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey added: “Delivering more housing, where it is needed, is a priority for me as I take forward the biggest reform of social housing in over 50 years.

"In 2020/21 I was pleased to have delivered the highest annual new housing starts figure in over a decade. Our work continues to deliver more much needed housing and I very much welcome the work of Radius Housing Association for their efforts to include much needed social housing in this area as part of a wide regeneration scheme.”