Poleglass house fire was accidental

HOUSE FIRE: Firefighters at the scene in Laurelbank on Wednesday night

A FIRE at a house in Poleglass on Wednesday night is being treated as accidental.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a fire in a two-storey terraced house in Laurelbank at around 7.15pm.

Two appliances from Cadogan Fire Station and one appliance from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident.

Firefighters entered the property and extinguished the fire.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and the incident was dealt with by 9.06pm.