SDLP rep condemns 'gun law' after Poleglass attack

The PSNI are investigating after a man was shot in a paramilitary style attack close to Good Shepard Primary School in Poleglass.



Police received a report that the man had been shot in the lower leg around 8:15pm on Wednesday evening. He was then taken to hospital for treatment.



Condemning the attack, SDLP Councillor Brian Heading said: “There is no place for this kind of vicious gun law on the streets of Belfast. People in this community don’t need it, don’t want it and don’t deserve it. Those responsible need to get off our backs.



“I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in or around Good Shepherd Road to come forward to police. We need to help identify those responsible and get them off our streets” he added.



Speaking after the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said enquires are ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1891 of 17/02/21. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.