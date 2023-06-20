Metro bus windows smashed by youths on Stewartstown Road

ATTACK: Police are appealing for information after Metro bus windows are smashed by youths

POLICE are appealing for information after a Metro bus had two windows smashed by a crowd of youths throwing stones.

Friday night saw scenes of anti-social behaviour at Páirc Nua Chollann on the Stewartstown Road. The Fire Service came under attack as they responded to reports of fires being deliberately lit. Stones were thrown at a passing Metro bus resulting in serious damage.

Inspector Adams said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2133 16/06/23. Enquiries into the damage caused are ongoing.”

A Translink spokesperson has confirmed no injuries were reported.

“Safety is always our top priority; and we condemn this anti-social behaviour.

“We offer a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence in court which leads to a conviction.”

Danny Baker MLA condemned the actions: “Unfortunately today and this evening Páirc Nua Chollann has had large crowds of very young people lighting fires and throwing missiles.

“Those behind this, could end up with criminal records that would impact their future. This mindless behaviour must stop and working with the community we will do all we can to put an end to this behaviour.”