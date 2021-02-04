Four adults and a child rescued during South Belfast arson

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack in South Belfast this morning which saw five people rescued from a building.



The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a report that a vehicle had been set alight around 6:30 this morning on Eglantine Place. When they arrived they found multiple vehicles on fire and smoke had spread to nearby accommodation.



At the height of the incident four fire appliances, one aerial appliance and twenty four firefighters were in attendance at the incident.



Four adults and one child were rescued from nearby apartments and one person was taken to hospital.

Arson incident in south Belfast. pic.twitter.com/DXogIVnvnS — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 4, 2021

An NIFRS Spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a report of a car fire, that had spread to other cars in the carpark of a residential building on Eglantine Place, Belfast on Thursday 4th February. Smoke from the car fires had entered nearby flats. Firefighters rescued five casualties from the building, who were then taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.



“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used three jets to extinguish the fire. The fire is currently under control and crews are dampening down the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”



Reacting to the incident, SDLP South Belfast Councillor, Gary McKeown has said that those behind a reckless arson attack in Eglantine Place should have more regard for their community and could have taken lives.

The Botanic Councillor commented: “This arson attack in Eglantine Place had the potential to take lives, so I am very thankful that the fire service was able to bring the situation under control and rescue the affected residents.

"This attack, in the dark of night, was reprehensible and reckless, and has no place in our city. I condemn it completely.

"We could have been waking up to the news of fatalities today, so it doesn't bear thinking about what could have happened.”

He added: “I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police and assist with their investigations.”



Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “At approximately 6:30 am this morning, police received a report that a vehicle in a ground floor apartment car park had been set alight, the fire then spread to building above.



“Officers and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and a number of residents were evacuated.



“The road currently remains closed and diversions are in place.



"Enquiries into this reckless attack, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning, and who saw any suspicious activity to call our detectives on 101, and quote reference number 235 of 04/02/21.



“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/