Police arrest two youths over anti-social behaviour at North Belfast interface

POLICE have arrested two youths as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour at a North Belfast interface.

The PSNI say the arrests of two 13-year-old boys is part of a 'proactive policing operation to tackle anti-social behaviour'.

The arrests were made after reports of disorder at Girdwood Avenue off the Antrim Road. The PSNI have confirmed the two youths are currently in custody.

Chief Inspector Allister Hagan said: “I would take this opportunity to reassure the community of North Belfast that officers will continue to provide a visible policing presence and will tackle issues impacting residents.

"We welcome any opportunity to engage with anyone with concerns around anti-social behaviour or other issues. Our commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour in North Belfast remains ongoing and officers will continue to make North Belfast a safe place to live and work by working together with key stakeholders and partner agencies.

"We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action. Police patrols will be out and about to deter anti-social behaviour across this Halloween period, as well as engage with and support local communities."