Police concerned about the welfare of 18-year-old last seen in Hannahstown

POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Hannahstown Hill on Monday without any shoes on.

Brandon Botterill, who sometimes uses the name Alex Olsen, is described as having long, thick brown hair, and was last seen in the Hannahstown Hill area at around midday. Brandon was wearing a bright blue coat with yellow and black detail on the back, blue jeans and had no shoes on. Brandon would be described as vulnerable and can struggle to communicate, police say.

An image of Brandon with the coat that he was wearing

Police are appealing to Brandon, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact them at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 779 23/07/23. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via here or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.