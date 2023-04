Missing 35-year-old man found safe and well

A MISSING person, last seen in South Belfast has been found safe and well.

Daniel Johnston was last seen in the Ballynafeigh/University area of south Belfast yesterday, Sunday 16th April.

Police had earlier issued an appeal about the whereabouts of a missing 35-year-old man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Daniel Johnston has been found safe and well. Thanks to everyone for their help in location him."