Police increasingly concerned for missing 16-year-old

MISSING: Faisal Noor was last seen in Bradbury Place on January 12

POLICE have issued another appeal for any information which can help locate a 16-year-old boy missing from South Belfast since Friday, January 12.

Faisal Noor was last seen boarding a city centre-bound bus at Bradbury Place around 5.30pm.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "We believe he may still be in the South Belfast or city centre area.

"He is described as being around five foot nine inches tall, of average build, with black hair.

"When last seen, he was wearing a beige coloured tracksuit top and bottoms, a black coat with a fur hood, a black cap with red writing, black and white trainers and was carrying a black backpack.

"Anyone who may have seen Faisal, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1926 of 12/01/24.

"We would also appeal to Faisal directly to contact police and let us know you are safe."