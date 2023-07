Police increasingly concerned for missing woman last seen on Castle Street

CONCERN: Police are concerned about the welfare of Shanel McCarney

THE PSNI are increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a missing woman last seen on Castle Street.

Shanel McCarney (42) was last seen on Monday afternoon, 17 July, in the Castle Street area of the city.

Shanel has black hair and was last seen wearing a green dress and a blue denim jacket.

Police have advised if anyone knows of Shanel’s whereabouts, or have any information please call police on 101, quoting reference number 1932 of 18/07/23.