Police investigating after car torched on North Queen Street

INVESTIGATION: The car on fire in North Queen Street

POLICE are investigating after a car was torched in North Belfast.

Officers received a report of a car on fire in the North Queen Street area shortly after 8pm on Saturday.

The investigation comes after footage circulated on social media showing a car being attacked by two masked men welding baseball bats.

Another clip appeared to show a van on fire in the driveway of a house.

A spokesman for the PSNI said the Fire Service “attended and extinguished the fire” and that “enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances”.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte described the incident as concerning.

“This is a chilling scene that will cause serious concern across the community," he said.

"There’s no justification for it and those responsible clearly have no regard for the safety of local residents. I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.”