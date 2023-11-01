Police warn public not to approach escaped kidnapper

AT LARGE: Sean Tate has been on the run since absconding from police custody last week

A CONVICTED kidnapper and robber is still at large after escaping from police custody in North Belfast.

The PSNI have issued a second appeal for information on the whereabouts of Sean Tate (47).

Tate, who was serving a six-year sentence for a number of offences including robbery, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence, was in the custody of prison officers at a property in the Antrim Road area of North Belfast on Friday, October 27 when he made off along Salisbury Avenue shortly before 11.40am.

Police said Tate was wearing grey and blue trainers with a fluorescent swoosh, navy blue jeans, a grey fleece and black polo shirt.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the public should not approach Tate and appealed for him to hand himself in.

"We are appealing to anyone who has seen Sean Tate, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him but to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 656 27/10/23. We are also appealing directly to Sean to hand himself in.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous."