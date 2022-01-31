Poots' border checks a stunt says SDLP man

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots' attempt to block Protocol checks has been branded as "a desperate and reckless stunt."

The DUP MLA has submitted a paper that would see Irish Sea Border checks require approval from the Stormont Executive.

It comes ahead of legal challenge by prominent loyalist, Jamie Bryson.

Mr Poots said the challenge shows that checks need Ministerial approval as they are both controversial and affect various government departments.

The SDLP's Brexit spokesperson, Matthew O'Toole said the move is aimed at Mr Poots winning back "hardline Brexiteer votes" ahead of May's Assembly election.

The South Belfast MLA said: “Minister Poots' efforts to undermine international law by thwarting the Protocol is a pathetically transparent attempt to shore up his party’s support.

“Does Edwin Poots expect to break both UK and international law and get away with it? Does he expect civil servants working in DAERA will be his accomplices in this? Does he really believe it is in his gift to ignore a binding international agreement?

“Polls of the Northern Ireland population and business show that they want the Protocol to be made to work, taking advantage of the clear economic opportunities from dual market access while agreeing solutions where issues arise.

“The DUP, which championed hard Brexit all along and courted the loathsome charlatan Boris Johnson, is doing what bullies always do when they are found out: lashing out and trying to create chaos.”