Cllr Áine backs Positive Ageing and Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Councillor Áine McCabe is using October to promote Positive Ageing Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Cllr McCabe celebrated International Older Person's Day by meeting with some of her former neighbours from Clonard at the launch in City Hall.

Áine has also been helping to promote breast cancer awareness across the city and on Monday she met with members of Tullymore’s Utopia Project as they were undertaking training on Breast Awareness with WRDA Belfast.

"They put me to shame as they were more prepared than I, in all of their pink glory. These ladies truly demonstrate what positive ageing is all about," she said.

"Tullymore’s Utopia Project offers Creative Learning and Social Activities to help reduce social isolation, improve the mental and physical health and build the confidence and community involvement of older people in the Andersonstown area.

"Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease and the goal is to get as many people as possible involved in raising awareness and funds to help support life-saving research and life-changing support.

"I had the pleasure of meeting up with Leanne from Pretty and Pink a Charity in the North of Ireland that was founded in 2006 by Noleen Adair. This charity provides financial assistance and practical help and support to patients with Breast Cancer and their families and is one of the charities sponsored by Féile an Phobail."

Anyone wishing to donate to Pretty in Pink, can contact them on 028 9034 7780 or at info@prettynpink.org or call into their office in the Park Centre.