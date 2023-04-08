Powerful homelessness exhibition held at St John's Church

DISPLAY: Stephanie Atkinson visited the exhibition before Mass, demonstrating the amount of donations given by generous members of the public

A POWERFUL photographic exhibition highlighting the issue of homelessness is taking place at St John’s Church on the Falls Road.

The exhibition ‘Nobody’s Dream’ aims to increase awareness of and encourage discussion around the grim reality of homelessness in Belfast.

The exhibition shares the truth about some of the circumstances and factors that force people into homelessness while sharing facts and statistics, with the latest figures showing that almost 24,500 households have a homeless status.

Westcourt Camera Club worked alongside Rosemount House to create the photographic exhibition for the Four Corners Festival. Some of the photographs were taken by residents in supported accommodation at Rosemount House while others were produced by camera club members inspired by the testimonies of people with lived experiences of homelessness.

The exhibition demonstrates homelessness can affect anymore and is never a choice. It also highlights the links between homelessness and gambling disorders, mental ill-health, the cost of living crisis, martial and relationship breakdown, domestic violence and abuse.

What a night focussing on homelessness. Well done Westcourt Camera Club. Clearly an issue that concerned the group in St John’s Church tonight. Thanks for being there @Paul_Mc_Cusker @PaulDoherty___ @SDLPlive pic.twitter.com/MjH9dLfIzU — Martin J Magill (@MartinJMagill) March 21, 2023

One of the most powerful displays highlighted the devastating fact that six people experiencing homelessness died on the streets of Belfast city centre during two weeks in June 2022.

Donations can be made at the exhibition and will be split between Rosemount Houses Sheltered Accommodation and The People’s Kitchen.

The exhibition will take place until 7 April at St John’s Church on the Falls Road.