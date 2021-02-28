Locked down but lifted up: Churches maintaining connections to faithful during Covid crisis

THROUGHOUT the pandemic many industries and businesses have had to adapt the way in which they operate in order to remain Covid safe. The same can be said for our churches with many of them now operating virtually and bringing the word of God into our homes.

This week we spoke to Father Paddy McCafferty, Parish Priest of Corpus Chrisiti in Ballymurphy to find out how moving online has impacted his congregation and allowed those who have fallen away from the Church to reconnect with their faith.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Fr McCafferty was forced to innovate in the way in which he connected with the community. From hearing confessions in the church carpark to conducting a drive-by Adoration service, he continued to develop the faith within the community.

Discussing the churches webcam he told us: “The webcam was initially installed for our sick and housebound and also for people who were far away and couldn’t get home for a funeral but in terms of the pandemic, that facility has come into its own.

“Online services are not the norm and won’t be the norm but they are the best we can do at the minute. Ideally we should be present in the church. The mass and sacraments require physical presence, it is like being at war, we can’t do what we normally would so the online services are second best. At least we have the opportunity to reach out to people, allow them to pray and hear the word of God. As soon as it is possible we will be back to being physically present in the church.

“Having said that, the online services are marvellous and the webcam allows us to provide a live stream from the church. I have had people contact me from the West Indies, America and Australia who are tuning into our services in Corpus Christi through the webcam but our audience is mainly local,” he added.

The person who prays is like someone in love with the beloved in his or her heart wherever they go. So we can pray at any moment, and during what happens every day: on the street, in the office, on public transportation, through words and in the silence of our hearts. #Prayer — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 10, 2021

Discussing the numbers tuning into his services he told us: “We have noticed that far more people are tuning into the services than would normally visit the church. We regularly have an online congregation of three to four hundred people compared to what we would have as a physical congregation.

“There are people who have moved from the Ballymurphy area and are now living in England who have been tuning into our services even before the pandemic as it allowed them to feel connected with the community that they left behind. The benefits of it are certainly plentiful but I emphasise that it is not the same as being physically present in the church.

“In normal times we gather as that is what we are commanded to do – not watch a screen, we come together which is vitally important as it is a communal act and you can’t receive Holy Communion from a webcam. The best we can do is an act of spiritual communion where we invite Jesus to come spiritually to us. To receive Holy Communion and the Holy sacraments you have to be present and that is the norm and always will be the norm,” he said.

The pandemic has often meant that many people living away from home have not been able to return for a funeral service when a relative has passed away. Fr Paddy believes that the webcam has offered a vital service in allowing people to participate in funeral services no matter where they are in the country.

“When it comes to funerals there are situations when people cannot return to the community for a funeral and the webcam has allowed them to participate in the service. However, when we are allowed to operate normally, we will be coming back into the church to conduct funerals. In the current circumstances we have had funerals which in normal times would have been standing room only, instead we have had up to five hundred tuning in on the webcam. Ideally people will want to come to a funeral to show their sympathy to the family.”

Our Lenten prayer intention for today is for those living in war zones.. Pray with us today.#Redemptorists #Lent2021 pic.twitter.com/AujcGNXqaH — Clonard Monastery (@ClonardMBelfast) February 26, 2021

While those in employment have been able to avail of the government’s furlough scheme or the various financial assistance schemes for the self-employed, our churches continue to rely on donations. With services moving online, there are no weekly collections but the bills continue to arrive and our churches have to find ways to pay them.

Addressing this issue, Fr Paddy said: “In my church the funds aren’t a priority. We are not a rich parish by any means and we get by day to day. I wouldn’t be concerned about collections and people have been still sending donations but it is not a priority. When we return to normal that will take care of itself.

“The parish doesn’t run on fresh air and we still have bills and rates to pay in the same way that any household does. We are a big building and it has to be maintained but we are okay and I am not overly concerned. Parishioners have been finding ways to donate to the church either through online banking or sending their envelopes to the church. Obviously we depend on the weekly collection to keep the place going but we are managing and that will take care of itself when we are allowed to reopen” he added.

Fr McCafferty is also acutely aware of how moving services online has allowed many who have fallen away from the Church to rekindle their faith.

“I am aware of people who have drifted away from prayer and who have begun to pray again due to the webcam,” he said.

Please God when the churches reopen they will come back to celebrate the sacraments with us. But they are praying and that is a great first step. I do the rosary before mass each morning and a man who hadn’t prayed in years has been praying the rosary each morning with us. It has become a very important and effective way for us to reach out to people at a time when it is not safe for them to leave their homes.”

“Please God when the churches reopen they will come back to celebrate the sacraments with us. But they are praying and that is a great first step. I do the rosary before mass each morning and a man who hadn’t prayed in years has been praying the rosary each morning with us. It has become a very important and effective way for us to reach out to people at a time when it is not safe for them to leave their homes.”

Appealing to those people, he advised “make a good confession and just come back. It is very simple. We don’t ask you to jump through hoops. God doesn’t put you through hoops. If you have been away from the sacraments then you need to make a confession and be reconciled then you are back in a state of grace.

“Don’t just come back and walk straight up to confession as you need to be in a state of grace when we receive Holy Communion and people often forget that. If you are conscious of any great sin then you have to confess before God then receive Communion. It is not a complicated procedure and you will be back in a few moments,” he added.

“We are allowed to hear confessions by private appointment and it is the one sacrament that you can celebrate with social distancing. Last spring I was able to hear confessions outside the church but it is not so easy to do that with the current weather. In normal times I hear confessions between one o’clock and two o’clock on a Saturday. During the pandemic there have been Saturdays where I don’t stop. There is also a lot of young people contacting me requesting confession. If I miss a call I will ring back. We are supposed to be available 24/7 and if anyone wants confession then I will arrange it around their schedule.”

Speaking directly to those who do not feel quite ready to return to the Church, Fr McCafferty advised “just pray, it is very simple”. “You don’t have to do anything complicated and when you are ready come back. Praying will solve a lot and remove a number of obstacles. When you pray, your return to the Church will be a lot simpler.”