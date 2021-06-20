Pride comes to Colin with Lagmore Colour Run

THE annual Pride celebrations are coming to Colin for the first time as the Lagmore Youth Project are gearing up to host their first ever Pride Colour Run.



The run, which will see participants doused in paint powder as they make their way around the area, will take place on Friday 25 June from 5pm with all proceeds going to the Youth Project, which is funded by EU Peace Funding and Cooperation Ireland.



Speaking as they launched the run, Arón Hughes from the Lagmore Youth Project said: “This Colour Run came about as our Senior Youth Network for Peace programme had to deliver a social action project as part of their programme.



"They sat down to discuss what would be the best way as a group to deliver a project that is Covid safe and that can actually have the most impact. They identified three issues which were social isolation, poor mental health and homophobia.



“We decided that a Colour Run would be perfect as it is full of colour, full of energy and outdoors which is the best way to keep it Covid safe.



“As it is Pride month, we decided to use it as a celebration and an opportunity to bring Pride to the streets of Lagmore.”

Margaret McDonald from the project added: “I think it is going to be great craic. It is an event that is for everybody.

"It is all-inclusive and for the whole community so we are looking for everybody to join in whether you can walk, run, crawl – come out in your mobility scooter or your wheelchair. Whatever you want to do, just make it round the Colour Run and have a bit of craic with us.”



Meanwhile Stephen Brady, a young person who uses the facilities at the Youth Project said that he is looking forward to throwing the colours and being involved with the planning aspects of the event.



Registration costs £5 and includes a t-shirt, sunglasses and a bottle of water. To register visit Eventbrite.