Protestors demand urgent action to tackle pollution in Lough Neagh

DEMO: The pollution in Lough Neagh came to the fore last summer

CAMPAIGNERS are set to protest at Lough Neagh this Sunday to call for urgent action to tackle the pollution of Ireland's largest lough.

Organised by the Save Lough Neagh campaign, the ‘Loughshore Stands Up’ demo will assemble at the Finn McCool Statue in Antrim town at 2pm.

Campaign spokesperson Pádraig Cairns said: “We are calling on the Stormont Executive to urgently fulfil its promise to tackle pollution at Lough Neagh.

“Every day that the DAERA minister delays compounds the environmental catastrophe that is unfolding. There is no time for excuses.

“Budget cuts might satisfy the Exchequer, but they could prove cataclysmic when it comes to the loss of biodiversity and the continued poisoning of our drinking water at Lough Neagh.

“While the government must prioritise the funding required to sort Lough Neagh, there are steps that could be taken by the DAERA minister in the immediate term.

“We would encourage everyone affected by these issues and everyone concerned with the protection of Lough Neagh to join the protest on Sunday.”