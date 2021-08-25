PSNI investigating 'indecent behaviour' at West Belfast Covid testing site

INCIDENT: John Paul II Primary School is being used as a Covid testing site

THE PSNI is investigating a report of indecent behaviour at a Covid-19 testing site at a Belfast school.

It is understood the incident relates to video footage posted on social media of a male agency worker urinating into a soap dispenser at John Paul II Primary School on the Whiterock Road.

The school, which was being used as a Covid-19 mobile testing centre was closed on Sunday following the incident.

Serco, the company awarded a contract by the UK government to conduct test and trace services across the UK, branded the incident “disgusting”.

George McFarlane, head of operations at Serco, said: “This behaviour by an agency employee working at a test site that we run is disgusting and completely unacceptable and we are very sorry that it happened.

“As soon as the school reopened after the weekend, we informed them and notified the police.

“We have asked the agency to remove the individual and he will not be working on the test programme again.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Monday afternoon, police received a report of indecent behaviour by a male at a Covid-19 testing site in the Whiterock Road area of Belfast. Enquiries are continuing.”