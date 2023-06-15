Police officer assaulted by youth on Monagh by-pass

A police officer was assaulted and injured while dealing with anti-social behaviour in the Monagh by-pass area.

The PSNI attended reports of youths throwing stones at passing vehicles on the busy road on Wednesday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

While speaking with local residents, a PSNI officer was injured by a youth who threw a piece of masonry which struck him on the leg.

Sergeant Hakin said: "As we continue with our enquiries to identify those involved, I want to stress that assaults on our officers are unacceptable.

"Fortunately, on this occasion the officer was able to remain on duty, continuing their work to keep people safe. Assaulting an officer cannot be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’. Our officers step into the unknown to protect others and that should never be taken for granted.

“Anyone with information on those responsible for the anti-social behaviour which preceded the assault, or the assault itself, should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 14/06/23."