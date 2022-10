PSNI search lake across the road from Suffolk Road murder scene

INVESTIGATION: PSNI search the waters of the Half Moon Lake

A POLICE search is currently taking place at the Half Moon Lake on the Suffolk Road – just 150 yards from Donegal Celtic Sports Club.

Members of the PSNI have entered the water while others are searching the surrounding area of the lake.

Earlier this month Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Social Club while watching the Manchester derby.

Two gunmen fired up to 20 shots, killing Mr Fox instantly.

More details to follow.