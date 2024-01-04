PSNI warn parents over illegal scrambling in West Belfast

WARNING: Police have appealed to parents over reports of young people involved in illegal scrambling

POLICE in West Belfast are appealing to parents to check in on their children following anti-social behaviour involving electric and petrol scramblers.

Police said they received multiple reports of illegal scrambling in Lenadoon, as well as Glenwood and Good Shepherd areas of Colin.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "These involve young people using the rear wheels of their scrambler to throw up mud and grass into the faces of members of the public for a laugh.

"One incident involved a hit-and-run collision between a scrambler and a passing vehicle.

"We are especially worried about a young man who fell to the ground from his scrambler and then made off before we arrived. If you have any information about this incident, please contact us on 101 quoting serial 848 of 28th December 2023.

"This behaviour significantly impacts the lives of people living in our community and raises serious safety concerns.

"We urge parents to check on their children who own electric or petrol scramblers and ensure that they are not engaging in such disruptive anti-social behaviour."