Three held as police clampdown on scrambler scourge continues

CRACKDOWN: PSNI in West Belfast are clamping down on illegal biking in West Belfast

POLICE have seized two scramblers and apprehended three men in a continuing clampdown on illegal biking in West Belfast.

A scrambler was stopped in the Glasvey area of Dunmurry on Thursday afternoon (July 13) after being observed driving dangerously in Twinbrook, on the Stewartstown Road and in Colin Glen Forest Park.

One of the riders, a 17-year-old male, was stopped on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving with no insurance or driver’s licence. A file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was detained in relation to driving without insurance. He has also been reported to the PPS.

Earlier in the week, a 38-year-old man was arrested following a report to police of a man crashing a scrambler in the Colin Glen Forest Park area. He's since been released on court bail.

West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Moutray said: “We know the dangerous driving of scramblers and other off-road bikes is an issue of concern in the community.

"We want to reassure you, it's one we take seriously. Not only is there the impact on people's lives in the community, but there are also serious safety concerns.

“We understand the use of such motorised vehicles as a leisure activity can be fun, but those who use them must understand that, if used inappropriately, this can be against the law in certain circumstances.

“To anyone thinking about buying these vehicles, we urge them to first think about where it is going to be used and the legalities surrounding its use.

“Some scramblers do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to off-road use only. This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road.

"These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well in order to drive these vehicles legally.

“We’d also ask that the community continues to report the illegal and dangerous driving of these bikes so we can help make our roads and parks safer for everyone.”