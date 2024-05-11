A QUANTITY of drugs found in the Falls Park have been described as "deadly" by a local councillor.
Sinn Féin councillor Michael Donnelly thanked a local concerned dog walker who found the batch of dangerous drugs in the Falls Park over the weekend.
"We’ve just had a lovely Bank Holiday weekend with hundreds enjoying the Falls Park as a result of the good weather," he explained.
"Thank God these didn’t fall into the hands of young children.
"These pills mixed are a deadly combination. For those flooding these drugs in our community, shame on you."