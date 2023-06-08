QUB say 40 students may be unable to graduate due to strikes

QUEEN'S University say that 40 students may be unable to graduate this summer due to the national marking and assessment boycott from members of the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU).

The UCU are striking over demands on pay and pensions as well as workloads, casualisation of the university sector and gender, race and disability pay gaps.

In a video released on social media, QUB President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer's recorded a message to students affected by the boycott.

“Your degree marks a significant milestone in your life and recognises your efforts during your time at university," he said.

“As you are aware, Queen’s like other universities across the UK, currently face a national marking and assessment boycott from members of the Universities and Colleges Union.

“Some staff in a small group of schools have indicated that they will not be participating in the marking of student work at this time. As a result of this action, some students across all year groups will be affected and I will communicate with them in the next week.

“Today, I want to focus on the approximately 1,200 final year students who will be affected this summer. Despite our best efforts, we expect that this will result in approximately 40 students being unable to graduate.”

Professor Greer added that exam boards will be meeting over the next week and that those students who are to be impacted will be contacted by their Head of School no later than Thursday, June 15.

The University has created a dedicated helpline for support and a set of FAQ’s are available on their website.

Professor Ian Greer continued: “It’s my responsibility as Vice-Chancellor to put the needs of our students first. I want to assure you that we are doing all that we can to limit the impact of the marking and assessment boycott.

"I appreciate that the decision to engage in industrial action by our staff has not been taken lightly. However, this remains primarily a national dispute that the university cannot resolve unilaterally.

“I reiterate, that I remain open to discussion any time to secure a local resolution to the specific issue that delivers the best possible outcome for our students."

The University and College Union (UCU) at QUB said they are "angered at the continued lack of progress" in relation to resolving a pay and conditions dispute that has been ongoing for five years.

A Spokesperson for UCU said: "The employers’ organisation (UCEA) need to return to negotiations as a matter of urgency. Management at QUB need to recognise that a 25% cut in staff pay in real terms, along with equity pay gaps, unsustainable workloads, and precarious & casualised contracts, is untenable.

"Our members are keen for a quick return to negotiations between UCU and UCEA, and are horrified at the damage being done meantime by University management to students’ progression, academic standards, and the value of students’ degrees."