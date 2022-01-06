Queen's urged to 'reassess' in-person exams this months

CALLS: The Students Union at Queen's want the University to reassess in-person exams in January

QUEEN'S University is being urged to "urgently reassess" plans to host in-person exams this month.

The university previously made the decision to implement remote learning in the new year due to rising Covid-19 cases, but is set to proceed with in-person examinations.

Its plans have faced opposition from Queen's University Students Union (QUBSU), which has called on the university to reconsider.

QUBSU Education Officer, Emma Murphy, said: "This January QUB are holding some examinations in person, despite all teaching moving to online delivery. For modules that do not require a professional accreditation, most of these examinations have no requirement to be sat in-person, and we have understandably had many concerns from students about the situation."

Ms Murphy urged students to fill out an online form to express concerns or comments about the move.

"As your Education Officer I am urging the University to reconsider their decision and urgently reassess the necessity of these exams to go ahead in person," she added.

In a previous statement, Queen's University insisted it had made the decision to switch to remote learning as “precautionary measure” having reviewed the “developing public health situation and taken some clinical advice”.

It said face-to-face teaching would continue for a "minority of students" where it is "essential for professional accreditation and/or student progression reasons".

“Please be assured that stringent mitigation measures remain in place on campus and that our teaching spaces are fully risk-assessed," a spokesperson said.

Queen's said that assessments scheduled for January would proceed “with enhanced social distancing in place”.

The University said it would contact students if examinations arrangements change.