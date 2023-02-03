Queen's University staff start strike action

STRIKE: Staff at QUB have voted for 18 days of strike action beginning on 1 February

MEMBERS from the University College Union (UCU) – whose staff include staff at Queen’s University – are set to go on strike in the first of 18 planned strikes.

UCU negotiators rejected two pay offers proposed by the University and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) after they were both found to be well below the current rate of inflation.

The strike will be the biggest ever higher education sector strikes and follows UCU’s successful national ballot to take strike action.

From Wednesday 1 February, 150 UCU branches across Britain and the North will strike. In numerous campuses other unions, representing other staff categories, will also take part. At Queen’s, UCU will be joined on the picket lines by colleagues from UNITE.

Staff pay in UK and Northern Ireland universities has fallen by an average 25 per cent since 2010, and staff retirement income was cut by an average 35 pre cent in 2022. In addition to demands on pay and pensions, UCU is also striking over workloads, casualisation of the university sector and gender, race and disability pay gaps.

Sean O’Connell, President of the Queen’s UCU branch, said: “Years of real terms cuts to staff pay combined with the current cost-of-living crisis are a serious problem for our members. Employers have also yet to offer anything to resolve the sector-wide crisis in staff working conditions, precarious employment practices, and pay gaps, all of which directly affect the student experience.

“This strike is about much more than current grievances: we are striking for future generations of staff and students. UCU at QUB hopes that strike action will lead to a real improvement in staff pay and conditions, including for casualised student workers.”

Queen’s Student Council passed a motion last week supporting the UCU strike action with the union stating they were grateful for their support.

The Queen’s University Belfast branch of the University and College Union (UCU) represents 1,100 members from a wide range of university staff, including postgraduate teaching assistants, demonstrators, professional services and academic-related staff, along with lecturers.