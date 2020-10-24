Ray to run 50K in 48 hours for family of Paul Dornan

A WEST Belfast man is preparing to run a mammoth 50K in just 48 hours to raise funds for the family of Paul Dornan.



31-year-old Paul tragically passed away last week having been diagnosed with leukaemia. Paul, from Rossnareen Avenue, had been given the shattering diagnosis back in March. Paul’s wife Katie is due to give birth to their first child in December.



Ray Ginley said he wanted to do what he could to help the Dornan family and will run 5K every five hours over a 48-hour period over November 12 and 13 with all proceeds raised going to the family.



Ray has set up a Go Fund Me page and it has already received over £7,000 worth of donations.



“Paul’s story really moved me, big time,” explained Ray. “We went to the same school, he was newly married with a baby on the way.



“I am newly married myself and have a young baby at home. I just thought that could easily have been me in that situation. Paul had his whole life ahead of him.”



Ray said he was determined to do something to help the family.



“If I was in that situation, I would be so worried, would my wife be looked after? I thought if I can help in any way that I would, do something to help Paul’s wife.



“Anything people can donate is very welcome, even if they can share the page that is something as well. I know these last few months have been tough for everyone but I just want to do what I can to support Paul’s family through this extremely difficult time.”



To donate to Ray’s initiative visit his GoFundMe page.