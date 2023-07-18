Today's legacy vote will 'determine which MPs stand with victims'

VICTIMS campaigner Raymond McCord believes a key vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday will determine which MPs stand with victims or not.

Conservative MPs are expected to overturn an attempt by the Lords to remove a key part of the Legacy Bill, which would grant immunity from prosecution as part of any future Troubles-related investigation.

However, given the government's majority in the Commons it is expected that the immunity provision will be put back in.

North Belfast man Raymond McCord's son, Raymond Jnr (22), was murdered by the UVF in 1997. Ahead of the vote in the Commons on Tuesday, Raymond said: "Today's vote in Parliament over the Legacy Bill will determine if the Conservatives believe in truth and justice.

"Up to now the answer is a clear no. The Good Friday Agreement ignored and discriminated against victims in appeasing the terrorist murderers and now the Conservatives' intention to abolish human rights and hand out amnesties and bar inquests shows that victims and their families are second class citizens while the murderers are elevated to first class to prevent the basic rights of truth and justice in any democratic society.

Significant and welcome statement from the Law Society on the Legacy Bill https://t.co/kdRbDqige7 — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) July 11, 2023

"The murder of my son Raymond Jr by state agents means nothing to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives and neither does the other 3,600 innocent men women and children murdered here in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

"The Irish government, American government and the EU need to step up and not only condemn this shameful destruction of justice but take action against it. Be it through the courts in Strasbourg or a refusal of any trade deal it's clear just words are not enough.

"The families and victims not only deserve justice they are entitled to it under British and International Law.

"Lets see who stands with us against this Bill that discriminates against the victims of the Troubles – be they Protestant, Catholic or neither."