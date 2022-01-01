ELLY ODHIAMBO: Reach out for help at this hard time of year

THIS is the time of year when trained Samaritans and similar organisations are going to be very busy. Young and older people alike will be phoning the samaritans for help.



I phoned the Samaritans many years ago when I was new to the country. I didn't know that such a noble service existed because we didn't have it where I came from. It was a cold winter, I felt detached from the world because I wanted to be with my medical pain myself – it was nobody's business.



On the evening I phoned the Samaritans I was in a lot of physical pain with Type 1 diabetes, I was going to throw in the towel because my state of mind had whispered to me that my time was up, don't take any more of those four-times-a-day injections. I thought to myself,what is there to lose? Nothing.



A few months earlier, I was the victim of an attack and my mental state could not take it any more. It brought other scars from childhood. One of the Christian Brothers from a congregation based in the Netherlands was our boarding master in primary school and taught us French at the High school next door.

I hated boarding school. In Kenya boarding schools are run by the state, religious establishments and the private sector. I endured the boarding school in both primary and secondary for all those years.

He was a sadistic man. He physically enjoyed sexually abusing his victims. We were in a traditional Kenyan Catholic boarding school. At St Mary’s Mosocho Primary School, the man had infinite power to the point where our parents never believed our stories about him and the school never addressed the matter. Like many students, we thought at the time that he was playing with us when he fondled and did other invasive things to the children. He pursued me in my childhood.



I was assigned to get my insulin medication from the Christian Brothers’ House because, according to the school administration, it was the only place that could safely keep my these things. So my medication was kept in their refrigerator. It was one of those situations where a boy had no choice.



So I saw him nearly every day; he would time me, make sure he was on time for my time to get the insulin and then he would attack. He was a paedophile and I told my mother, but she never knew how to fight this problem and so I was left to my own devices.



By the time I was finishing my high school, I had made up my mind: no more church or anything religious because of the shameful betrayal I felt.



This history had smacked me in the head for years and that is why I made contact with the Samaritans. They can help you. Just phone them and it doesn't matter what gender, race or age you are. Many organisations will listen and help – so don't feel alone because Christmas and New Year on your own can bring difficult memories.



Have a happy New Year.