Recycling initiative to help with community farm upkeep

St. James Community Farm has launched a can recycling initiative to help with its running costs.

Founded in 2015, the farm on St. James Road transformed an abandoned piece of waste ground and has helped steered countless young people away from antisocial behaviour.

The site is currently undergoing a £50,000 redevelopment which will see the construction of new animal pens, toilets, a kitchen and community space for workshops and courses.

With the redevelopment nearing completion, the local community has been asked to donate their used aluminium cans to the farm, which will receive a small fee for recycling them.



The farm is also selling floral hanging baskets that will help with the cost of the upkeep of the animals.

Damian Lindsay, who coordinates the farm project, explained: "You don't realise the amount of bills there are, especially with the increase in animals coming in with our new building. You're talking vet bills, straw, hay, feed, and then you have the running costs, electricity and things like that.

"The hanging baskets are another good thing to get the community involved in and the community is buying into everything we're trying here. They all feel like they have a part in the farm by contributing. Everything helps and it's very much appreciated."

Any aluminium cans, we will take them last Friday every month.

To help us keep tge farm Free to use and with our costs of Electricity, and increased food and hay for new animals. Please share. pic.twitter.com/b0cOOjrBXw — ST JAMES COMMUNITY FARM (@james_community) April 22, 2021

Damian said the redevelopment is expected to be completed towards the end of next week.

"There's some buzz about the place now," he said.

"Everybody just can't wait. We have a thing on a Saturday called Farmers Little Helpers and there's about 55 kids there up along with their parents to do feeds, pet the animals, and do litter picks and things like that. It teaches them about being close to animals and leaving no trace with litter."