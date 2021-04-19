THE MOTOR MAN: Reducing motorcycle casualties by boosting the skills of riders

Assist is keen to reduce motorcycle casualties as the new riding season gains momentum. Central to this, should be a focus for riders on boosting their skill and knowing their limits. At the same time GEM is urging other road users to improve their observation to reduce the number of motorcycle collisions. Motorcyclists make up less than three per cent of vehicles on the road but account for 19 percent of all road deaths, so the disproportionately high figure shows how risky motorcycling can be.



Large numbers of riders will be wanting to make up for lost time in 2020, most of whom will ride sensibly and responsibly, but some are likely to take unnecessary risks. There’s a lot of satisfaction to be gained from riding a motorcycle with skill and precision. But if you’re riding at speed, there is no margin for error if you, or another road user near you gets something wrong, so drivers and pedestrians should make a special point of looking out for motorcyclists, especially at junctions where riders are particularly at risk.



To make your ride safer, follow these simple safety tips to reduce the risk of being involved in a collision. Firstly, if you’ve had your bike mothballed for the winter, ensure the brakes and tyres are fit for purpose before you take it out. Wear high visibility clothing on all journeys, and ride in a way that gives others a better chance of seeing you.



Don’t ride beyond your comfort zone, especially if you’re riding in a group, if they go too fast, let them go. Try not to dwell on any errors as you go along, plan well ahead on the road and anticipate hazards. When you stop for a break, reflect on anything that didn’t go to plan, learn from any mistakes, and work out how you can reduce the chance of the same thing happening again. Enjoy your biking and be safe.

The new Peugeot 308

PEUGEOT has announced pricing for the new 308 with the entry-level Active Premium models starting at £21,310. The new 308 is available with a range of efficient 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines with an optional 8 speed automatic gearbox. The range-topping 1.6L GTi is priced at £31,985 and is equipped with a limited-slip differential, 19-inch alloy wheels, twin exhausts, it has been lowered and is fitted with sport brakes. Inside, there is a leather steering wheel with red stitch detail, GTi bucket seats featuring driver and passenger electric lumbar adjustment with massage function.





The new model is available in both hatchback and SW (Station Wagon Estate Versions). For 2020, enhanced exterior styling features new colours and optional 16-inch alloy wheels. A Black Pack option is available on GT Premium trim models with most of the chrome exterior trim replaced by a gloss black finish, including front grille, front fog light surround, and side window covers. The Black Pack also includes 18-inch alloys in Sapphire Black.



Inside, the technology includes a 10-inch head-up digital instrument panel featured as standard. Also included as standard across the range is a 9.7-inch high-definition colour touchscreen. The Allure trim sees the introduction of 3D navigation, voice recognition and Traffic alerts. To further enhance the driving experience, the GT, GT Premium and GTi versions are fitted with the Driver Sport Pack, including a Sport button which increases responsiveness for a more instinctive driving experience. Automatic versions also have a sportier gearshift pattern.



The 308 line up offers a complete range of driving assistance systems, depending on trim choice, including: adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, 180° rear view camera and park assist function, automatic emergency braking and collision risk warning, active lane departure warning, driver attention alert, smart lighting, speed sign recognition and a blind spot monitoring system. A nice car.



Victory in San Remo

Irish pair Craig Breen and Paul Nagle have achieved a fabulous win on the 2021 San Remo Rally.



The pair got off to a great start winning the first stage by one second from Crugnola and Ometto in a similar Hyundai i20 R5 to top the time sheets, but they dropped nearly six seconds on the second stage “Bartolomeo” dropping to third overall.

The third stage went their way by half a second, but they remained third. At the halfway point stage four Vignai, they recorded only fourth fastest time dropping nearly four seconds and dropped to fourth overall. The second run over the Bartolomeo stage the boys set third fastest time, 0.7 of a second off the quickest which was good enough to move them back up to third overall.



On stage six Colle d’Oggia they were fastest by 5.1 seconds moving them back to the top of the leader board 1.5 seconds ahead, and so with only two stages left the question was, could they hang on?



On the second time over Vignai they were second fastest but much quicker than those at the top of the overall leader board moving them 11.5 seconds ahead with only the 20.48-kilometre stage of Carpasio between them and victory.



A steady run through the stage gave them a fourth fastest time 6.7 seconds slower than Basso and Granai, but that professionally managed run through the stage gave them overall victory on Rallye San Remo 2021 by 4.8 seconds. This test has set the guys up well for Rally Croatia in the WRC, well done Craig and Paul. Correction: Last week in the article “Great News for Rally Pair” I wrote that Paul Nagle had partnered Andersonstown Man Kieran O’Neill to second overall in the Killarney Historic Rally in 1998, Paul and Kieran in fact won the Killarney Historic Rally in 1998.