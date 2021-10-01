Regulations relaxed for cinemas and theatres but confusion remains

THE relaxation of social distancing guidelines in theatres, concert halls and cinemas has been welcomed by local venues; however, there are still concerns about a lack of direction from the Executive, and difficulties in choosing what restrictions to lift, and what to keep.

On Monday night the Executive removed the legal requirements which required people to socially distance inside retail establishments and indoor attractions. Whilst social distancing regulations have been relaxed, wearing a mask is still a legal requirement.

The Executive have recommended that all venues and indoor attractions keep hand sanitisation points, as well as ensuring good ventilation and one-way systems; however, the legal requirement for these recommendations has been removed.

For venues the Executive have advised that checks are implemented, such as proof of having been double vaccinated, a negative lateral flow test, or proof of immunity from a PCR test. Whilst these measures have been undertaken before, most notably during Féile an Phobail, venue owners are concerned that if they do implement these recommendations, they will not have any legal basis for carrying them out.

Gráinne Ní Ghilín from An Chultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on the Falls Road, which has its own theatre, said, “I think it will be very confusing for the public, and for us, to decide what to do going forward. The Executive have placed the onus onto venues to decide what rules to put in place, but they’ve not given us any backing to carry out those recommendations.”

Concerns have arisen over the possibility of the public potentially going to different venues, with vastly different entry requirements, as a concert could require a negative lateral flow test, but a theatre could say they need proof of double vaccination.

“It creates needless awkwardness, as Covid is still very much with us, and we want to keep people safe, but we will have no way to implement whatever requirements we decide on.”

Similar concerns have been raised by Michael McAdam, the owner of Movie House Cinemas.

“We want to ensure all our customers are safe and secure when going to our cinemas, and we believe that the vast, vast majority of people will continue to abide by common sense guidelines but there is always a concern with the small but vocal minority who will insist on saying no,” he said.

“The Executive have asked us to make our own requirements, but we haven’t been given any way to enforce them, but we will have a think about how best to work with things and do the best we can.”

However, that isn’t to say the sector have not welcomed the news about restrictions being relaxed, as Mr McAdam said: “We’ve been operating at 60 per cent of 2019 levels, which is at a loss, and we are indeed delighted and very welcoming of the decision, as it means more people will be able to go out and enjoy films, and we are glad the Executive have seen that theatres and cinemas are on the whole very safe and have minimal interaction beyond taking your seat and watching the show.”