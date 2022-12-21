Historian Seán entering the world of politics in upcoming council election

COUNT ON ME: Seán Napier has been selected as a Sinn Féin candidate in the council elections for the Balmoral area

A RENOWNED local historian has announced he is entering the world of politics in next May's council elections.

Seán Napier, known for his 1798 walking tours in Belfast, has been selected as a Sinn Féin candidate in the council elections for the Balmoral area next year.

Last year Sean took a case in the High Court against the DUP Ministers boycott of North-South Ministerial Council meetings as part of their Irish Sea border protest.

On Seán’s first time running for council, he told the Andersonstown News “that the time was right” as “great change is happening".

📢 Pleased to announce I have been selected as a candidate to go forward to the Ard Chomhairle for the #Balmoral area in the upcoming council elections in #SouthBelfast.#enlightenment #democracy pic.twitter.com/JGLWMTBgSZ — Seán Napier (@Seanofthesouth) November 22, 2022

“I think historically we are living through interesting times, and I think it’s time and people need to step forward, history is being made as we speak.”

While Seán usually takes history buffs on the real hidden history of Belfast, it will be Seán who takes a journey of enlightenment this time as he goes door to door asking for your vote.

“Enlightenment is spreading and it’s a very positive thing,” Seán said.

“There’s an old famous quote by Leonard Cohen – there’s a crack in everything and that is how the light gets in. That is from Thomas Paine and that is basically what enlightenment is all about. We live in a time of great change in reference to the enlightenment of ideas and acting and behaving like the 1798 United Irishmen of Catholic and Protestant dissenter and I think that is where the future is.”

📢 We're doing a #1798WalkingTour tomorrow afternoon.....



🕑 Starts at 12.45pm to 3pm



📍St George's Church. High Street.

(No need to book..show up & pay)



Let's follow in the footsteps of those brilliant radical Belfast Presbyterians. #Epic pic.twitter.com/2kSDFRW0yu — 1798 Belfast Walking Tour (@1798walkingtour) December 2, 2022

Seán has commented that he is “looking forward to it" as it “will be very exciting and very historical".