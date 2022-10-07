Rent Tel will have you covered for all your electrical needs

RENT TEL have been serving the community of West Belfast for 40 years with a wide variety of white goods and home furnishings available. From TVs and Fridge Freezers to beds, Rent Tel offer a bespoke service that fits the needs of the customer.

Originally based on the Andersonstown Road for 36 years, Covid meant that they had to close their original showroom. However, as a company they have bounced back and are now operating from a smaller premises in the Dairy Farm.

Gillian Burns from Rent Tel explained how many of their products are made to order.

“Because we don’t have a big enough show room, we ask our customers to look online for the likes of our beds and then they are made to measure and to suit the needs of the customer.

“We have started to do smaller household accessories which are also bringing people into the shop,” she said. “We have been advertising with Belfast Media for a number of years and they have always been a great help for driving sales!”

Customers can be assured that while the shop may be smaller, their range of products is still as wide as ever and if they don’t have what you are looking, the team at Rent Tel will do their best to source it for you.

When it comes to payment, customers can purchase products outright or through Rent Tel’s hire purchase scheme, allowing you to spread the cost of your items from only a few pound per week.

Offering free local delivery, Rent Tel will do their best to deliver the same day if possible.

To view their range and to discuss what products would best suit your needs, call in to Rent Tel at Unit 4 in the Dairy Farm, call them on 02890604433 or 02890604404.