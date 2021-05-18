Reopening of youth services leads to reduction in antisocial behaviour

THERE has been a reduction in the level of anti-social behaviour in the Colin area since local youth facilities have been allowed to reopen, according to Colm Fanning from the Lagmore Youth Project.



Discussing the work that they have been carrying out, Colm said the youth project is now open seven nights a week in addition to having staff out on the ground.



“Since the restrictions eased and we have been allowed to welcome our young people through our doors we have seen demand for our services grow," he said. "This has been the same for all youth providers across West Belfast.

Dodge ball (staff team rocked it), chill time and smores. Fantastic sunday night with the Lagmore youth project ✌ pic.twitter.com/ObDaWwtgl4 — Cllr Daniel baker (@danielbakersf) May 9, 2021

“Our Junior Programme is now full and we have a waiting list of over 50 kids wanting to join it.



“Looking towards the summer we are planning a number of activities across our programmes. In particular we want to highlight the dangers of lighting fires to our members following the small gorse fire close to Mount Eagles last week.



“While our staff have been on the ground throughout the pandemic, we have noticed that since our doors have opened we have seen a reduction in the anti-social behaviour within the area.



“This demonstrates the important role that youth services have in promoting better outcomes and life choices to our young people.”